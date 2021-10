The Greek authorities have imposed a series of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus

Hundreds of DJs in Thessaloniki protested against a music ban on October 4, as the Greek authorities have imposed measures to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus on a local scale.

The ban stops bars, cafes, and restaurants from playing music due to local COVID-19 restrictions.

