Hot model Katrina promises racy photos to Denmark players for Euro 2020 semi-final berth

Let’s see if she keeps her promise…

The Danish football team qualified for the Euro 2020 semi-finals after beating the Czech Republic 2-1 over the weekend. The Danish players, it seems players had one more motivation to win, as they also ‘qualified’ for Katrina.

The glamour model revered by Manchester United fans for her public support had promised a string of racy images to help Denmark beat the Czech Republic.

Katrina Maria, originally from the Faroe Islands, has been throwing her support behind Denmark at Euro 2020 as she lives there. She boasts nearly 100,000 Instagram followers thanks to her support of Manchester United, regularly sharing snaps in Red Devils jerseys.

