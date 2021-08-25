Incredible underwater shots by beauty Maria Voskopoulou (photos)

The young actress is ready to star in a new TV series on ERT

The daughter of Tolis Voskopoulos and Angela Gerekou, Maria will star in a TV series called “Postcard” scheduled to air on public broadcaster ERT based on the book of the same name by Victoria Hislop.

The 20-year-old actress, who celebrated her birthday a few days ago, is going through a difficult period after the recent death of her father. However, she appears ready for a new start in her acting career.

The young actress has a special love for the sea which she shares with her social media followers posting moments from her adventures.

This time, Maria shared a series of underwater shots on Instagram.

Wearing a white swimsuit, the beautiful young lady dove into the deep blue of the Greek waters and shared the snapshots with her fans, who immediately expressed their appreciation with numerous likes and loves.