Ryanair teams up with Greek Tourism Organisation to promote Greece in UK, Germany and Italy

The airline is promoting the Greek isles through its media platforms

Ryanair is collaborating with the Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) to promote Greece in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Italy.

The campaign, under the slogan “All you want is Greece”, promotes summer getaways to the Greek islands through the carrier’s media outlets and third-party digital platforms.

Ryanair offers connections from European airports to islands such as Mykonos, Santorini, Chania, Kos, and Rhodes.

According to Ryanair, flights to and from the Greek islands have been enhanced with new routes and additional connections from all over Europe.

source tornosnews.gr

