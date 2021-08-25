Restaurants: The measures against the unvaccinated

The Greek Health Minister announced a series of measures targeted exclusively at the unvaccinated, according to which indoor restaurants (restaurants, bars, cafes, taverns) will serve only vaccinated and people who were infected with Covid-19 (up to 6 months from the diagnosis). Vaccinated and disease certificates will be checked and identity checked at the entrance of the company with the covid free app.

The measures concerning the unvaccinated will take effect from 13 September.

The measures in detail

1. Two mandatory tests per week for unvaccinated teachers, from 13 September. Free tests will only be provided to students. Vaccinated educators and academics, those working in tourism, catering, television, film, theater, music, and dance productions will also require two tests a week. Workplaces, entertainment, culture, sports will now operate with new rules for vaccinated and non-vaccinated.

Indoor antigenic or molecular, disease or vaccination certificate for vaccinated people will be required for entry indoors. The price of the tests will be 10 euros. As far as students are concerned, two self-tests will be mandatory, while the test will be necessary for travellers in order to travel.

2. Unvaccinated medical staff will be suspended from work starting on September 1. The compulsory vaccination also concerns private doctors as well as pharmacists, the Minister of Health clarified, explaining that fines and sanctions will be imposed for those who do not comply.

3. From 13/9 the vaccinated workers in the public and private sectors will have to do a laboratory test every week – At 10 euros per test.

4. Vaccinated people will not be able to go to public facilities to have a free Covid test before travelling.

5. In all other closed workplaces, the employer by law has the right to know which of the employees are vaccinated.

6. The use of a mask in all outdoor areas where there is a gathering is mandatory.

Penalties for non-compliance include suspension of work for employees, non-attendance at school for students, and a travel ban for travellers.

