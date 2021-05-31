Intact 2,000-year-old Punic tomb unearthed in southeastern Malta

Malta Today reports that workers discovered an intact 2,000-year-old Punic tomb in southeastern Malta while expanding a local drainage network. The tomb contained urns holding the cremated remains of an adult and a young child. An amphora, an oil lamp, a glass perfume bottle, and other pottery vessels were also recovered.

“The burial rite was altered through the Punic and Roman times. Sometimes the bodies were burnt, and other times they were buried intact in the grave. Cremation necessitated a variety of resources, including wood to burn the body and the presence of a person throughout the whole process of cremation which took several hours,” the corporation said.

Currently, the material is being removed from the tomb and transported to a laboratory, where the pottery and bones are being consolidated, cleaned, and analysed.

The Water Services Corporation is currently expanding the drainage network in the south of Malta to those areas which currently make us of cesspits.

“Because of the archaeological sensitivity of the location, the Superintendence requested that an archaeologist accompany the crew in case any ancient remains are discovered,” it said.