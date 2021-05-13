Israel moves land forces to Gaza borders for possible operation (videos)

At least 83 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza this week

Israel moved additional ground troops to its border with Gaza on Thursday, raising the prospect it might invade the territory after days of violent clashes with Hamas.

“There are troops that are being moved towards the borders,” an Israel Defense Forces spokesman, Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, told the BBC. “It’s a preparatory move.”

“They are there in battle procedure, basically preparing for battle — that is what they’re doing,” Conricus said.

Conricus added that military officials were preparing for “all eventualities and an escalation.”

At least 83 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza this week – including at least 17 children, with Israel counting seven dead, including a 5-year-old – while Israel claims it has killed nine Hamas officers.