Japanese singer from ‘Pyramidos’ covers Greek rebetiko song “Tou Votanikou o Mangas” (video)

One of the members of quaint Japanese boy band ‘Pyramidos’ named Rodehihi covered the popular Greek rebetiko song “Tou Votanikou o Mangas” (Του Βοτανικού ο Μάγκας).

‘Pyramidos’ rose to stardom on the Greek entertainment scene when they started covering traditional Greek folk songs, which instantly resonated with the Greek public. They even visited Greece during the summer and performed some live shows.

Dressed in their renowned blue and gold-stripped jackets, the band delivered rocking performances with a series of covers of Greek songs.

They have covered songs like “Kangelia”, “Ikariotikos” and “Mpikan ta Gidia sto Mantri” earning them a respectable following in Greece. Pyramidos specialises in songs originating from a fusion of ethnic, folk, and gypsy tunes and lullabies.

video credit Rodehihi Youtube channel