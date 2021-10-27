Joint Greek-Saudi Arabian statement refers to respect of international law

The statement also reaffirmed the good relations between the two states

Greece and Saudi Arabia signed a joint statement at the end of the visit of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to the Gulf state, in which full reference is made to bilateral contacts and their conclusions.

The paper reiterates the common historical ties between the two countries and the exchange of views on regional and international issues.

It is pointed out that the ties of friendship and cooperation are not limited to the political field but pervade issues of economy, trade, investment, defence, security, culture, and tourism.

The significance of the newly established Business Council of Greece – S. Arabia for the strengthening of the ties of the two countries’ business communities is underlined and it is pointed out that steps were considered for the promotion of investment initiatives and connectivity projects. Reference is also made to the establishment of the Supreme Cooperation Council of the two countries.

Both sides reaffirmed their strong commitment to respect for international law, security, and stability based on the fundamental principles of respect for the inviolability of borders, territorial integrity, and the sovereign rights of transboundary zones in accordance with international law, the law of the sea and the obligation to refrain from the use or threat of use of force in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations.

Both sides also stressed the need to strengthen international cooperation in the fight against extremism and terrorism.

Initiatives for Tourism but also for tackling climate change were high on the agenda of bilateral contacts.