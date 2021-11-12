Kendall Jenner went to the wedding with her friend in the most revealing dress (video-photo)

Kendall attracted more attention than the bride…

Kendall Jenner managed to…”steal the thunder” and turn all eyes on her wearing a revealing dress that evenly covered her breasts.

The 26-year-old supermodel was present at the wedding of her friend Lauren Perez.

As can be seen from the photos uploaded on social media, Kendall attracted more attention than the bride…

The tiny black dress perfectly highlighted her slender silhouette.

Hailey Bieber was present at the same wedding wearing a gold fitted dress and Bella Hadid was there as well.

