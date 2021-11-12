Gmail “crashed” – Problems with YouTube & Google

Google has not made any official update

Gmail users around the world have been experiencing problems accessing this particular Google email application since early this morning.

Many accounts receive error messages when users try to refresh or log in to their page.

Problems are found on both the Google search engine and the YouTube platform as well.

The DownDetector website started identifying relevant problems at 10:44 am Greek time.

Although the reason for those problems remains unclear, of those who reported problems, 49% said they had difficulty logging in, 30% had trouble sending emails, and 21% generally had difficulty with the site.

Google has not made any official update.

See Also:

Earth is being “followed” by a chunk of the Moon