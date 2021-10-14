Kifissos river rises dangerously (photo)

The Attica basin has been hit by serious floods following the heavy rainfall that swept across the region on Thursday.

Long traffic jams were reported in Athens’s main arterial roads as drivers were trapped in their vehicles for hours. Indicative of the amount of rain that has fallen is that the level of the Kifissos river rose substantially.

As can be seen in the photo by protothema.gr, the river level has risen so much that its surface on the bridge of Rentis is dangerously close to the road.

