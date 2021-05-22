LEGO creates LGBTQ legos for children

Toy company LEGO announced a new set created as it says to celebrate the diversity of its fans. Named “Everyone is Awesome,” the new set was designed by Matthew Ashton, the Vice President of Design at the LEGO Group and a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

The “Everyone is Awesome” set features 11 monochrome mini-figures, each with its own unique hairstyle. Inspired by the rainbow flag of the LGBTQ+ movement, each mini-figure has its own color, set against a minimalistic background that represents human diversity in all its shapes and colors. When all 346 pieces are assembled, the “Everyone is Awesome” set stands 10.24cm tall and has a depth of 12.80cm, a compact format that can be part of anyone’s bookshelf.

more at collider.com

