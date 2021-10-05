Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa is the best hotel in the UK: Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards

Condé Nast Traveler today announced the results of its annual Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, with Lucknam Park ranked as number one and recognised as the best hotel in the UK.

More than 800,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot about the places they can’t wait to return to next. The Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.

Speaking on behalf of the owners of Lucknam Park, Chloe Laskaridis says: “We are very proud to be named the UK’s best hotel in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards. This accolade is a testament to the hard work, dedication and passion of the team who continue to deliver an outstanding experience for our guests. We would like to thank the readers of Condé Nast Traveler for their continued support and look forward to an even brighter future.”

Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa is an elegant country house hotel in Wiltshire, set within 500 acres of listed parkland. The Palladian mansion turned 5* hotel is privately owned and a proud member of two luxury hotel collections; Relais & Chateaux and Pride of Britain. The hotel boasts 43 individually styled rooms and suites, as well as three luxuriously appointed cottages, Keeper’s Cottage, Squire’s Cottage, and Thatcher’s Cottage.

Facilities include Michelin-starred Restaurant Hywel Jones and the slightly less formal Brasserie, as well as a remarkable Equestrian Centre and renowned ESPA Spa. Lucknam Park is family and dog friendly, with a fantastic playground and indoor play area, ‘The Hideaway’. With four elegant functions rooms and expansive grounds, the hotel is the ideal location for events and is available for exclusive hire.