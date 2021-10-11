Maria Callas statue in Athens causes online backlash (photos)

Athens may have paid tribute to Maria Callas for the 100 years since the birth of the great opera singer with a statue of Dionysiou Areopagitou, but many social media users do not seem to have received the creation with great enthusiasm.

The statue that was unveiled last Friday was a creation sculpted by Aphrodite Liti and placed in the thicket of Roberto Gali, on Dionysiou Areopagitou. The sculpture, which was commissioned by the Hellenic Association Maria Callas, depicts a shiny bronze statue, while the process of approving the location by the Central Archaeological Council (CAS) and other bodies was time-consuming.

However, the appearance left the netizens unimpressed, many comparing it to the evil character in Terminator 2, while others called it disgusting and an insult to the iconic Greek soprano. Some said it looked like the Oscars statuette.

Οκ, λες τι μπορεί να είναι τραγικότερο από την ζωή της Μαρίας Κάλλας. Και μετά θυμάμαι το σκηνικό με την τραγελαφική τελετή για την ρίψη της τέφρας της στον Σαρωνικό. Και μετά λες “τι τραγικότερο μπορεί να την βρει”. Ε, και συνέβη αυτό: pic.twitter.com/Yu47UJodMK — Ольга (@OlgaKoum) October 10, 2021

Μαρία Κάλλας με ΝΔ – το νέο άγαλμα ατην Αεροπαγίτου. Προσωπικά, μου θυμίζει τον κακό από το Terminator 2. pic.twitter.com/0xpvm7gmzq — Χρήστος Αρμάντο Γκέζος (@xragezos) October 10, 2021

Tο άγαλμα που αποκαλύφθηκε χτες στον Ελαιώνα του Πικιώνη στην Διονυσίου Αρεοπαγίτου πιστεύετε ότι είναι: α) C-3PO ή β) Mαρία Κάλλας; pic.twitter.com/dRSas3Hi8r — Otto Lycus (@LycusOtto) October 9, 2021

