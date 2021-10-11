Maria Callas statue in Athens causes online backlash (photos)

Published: October 11, 2021

Netizens said it looked like a Terminator character

Athens may have paid tribute to Maria Callas for the 100 years since the birth of the great opera singer with a statue of Dionysiou Areopagitou, but many social media users do not seem to have received the creation with great enthusiasm.

The statue that was unveiled last Friday was a creation sculpted by Aphrodite Liti and placed in the thicket of Roberto Gali, on Dionysiou Areopagitou. The sculpture, which was commissioned by the Hellenic Association Maria Callas, depicts a shiny bronze statue, while the process of approving the location by the Central Archaeological Council (CAS) and other bodies was time-consuming.

However, the appearance left the netizens unimpressed, many comparing it to the evil character in Terminator 2, while others called it disgusting and an insult to the iconic Greek soprano. Some said it looked like the Oscars statuette.

 

