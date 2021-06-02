Matthew Perry: Friends’ Chandler broke up with his beautiful fiancé (photos)

Instead of getting married, it seems that they will be just…”friends”. Matthew Perry and his (until recently) fiancé Molly Herwitz broke up their engagement.
The 51-year-old star of “Friends” and the 29-year-old agent and producer who had stolen his heart are no longer together, as Perry revealed to People.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
“Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them,” Perry said, in a statement. “I wish Molly the best”.
Perry had described Herwitz as “the most beautiful woman on the planet” in November last year.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Piraeus Port: A car fell in the sea – The driver is dead (photos)