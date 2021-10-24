Notable drop in temperature with rains and thunderstorms

Local rains are forecast in the Ionian, mainland Greece, the Sporades, Euboea, the northern Aegean, and gradually in the Cyclades and Crete. Sporadic thunderstorms will occur on the sea coast, mainly in the Ionian.

From the evening the phenomena in the southern Ionian and the Peloponnese will intensify. The winds will blow west from east directions 3 to 5 Beaufort, from the afternoon 5 to 7, and at night locally 8 Beaufort. Winds will blow in the east from north directions 4 to 6, gradually to 7, and at night locally 8 Beaufort. The temperature will drop in the central and northern regions of the country.

ATTICA

Weather: A few clouds will gradually increase and there will be local rains mainly from the afternoon.

Winds: North 3 to 5 Beaufort and from the afternoon northeast 5 to 7 Beaufort.

Temperature: From 13 to 22 degrees Celsius.

THESSALONIKI

Weather: Cloudy with local rain mainly from noon.

Winds: North northwest 4 to 5 and temporarily 6 Beaufort. From the afternoon east directions 4 to 5 Beaufort.

Temperature: From 12 to 18 degrees Celsius.

In eastern Macedonia, Thrace, the islands of the eastern Aegean, and the Dodecanese, a few clouds are forecast, temporarily increasing. In the rest of the country clouds with local rains. Sporadic thunderstorms will occur in the southern Ionian, Peloponnese, western Sterea, and western Crete. Snow will fall in the central and northern mountains. From the evening the effects will weaken.