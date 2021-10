It is not clear what led to her withdrawal

Sakkari had withdrawn from the Kremlin Cup semifinal after trailing 4-1 in the first set to Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Alexandrova will face Anett Kontaveit in the final in Moscow. It’s Alexandrova’s first final appearance of the year.

The reason for Sakkari’s withdrawal was not clear.

Sakkari is ranked seventh in the world and secured a place at the season-ending WTA Finals earlier this week when she reached the quarterfinals in Moscow.