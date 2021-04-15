Oldest gynecological treatment on record performed in ancient Egypt 4.000 years ago

“Until now, there had been no evidence found to prove that such treatment was actually carried out”

Scientists from the Universities of Granada and Jaén are studying the physical evidence found in the mummified remains of a woman who suffered severe trauma to the pelvis in 1878–1797 BC, linking them to a medical treatment described in various Egyptian medical papyri of the time.

During the Qubbet el-Hawa Project, led by the University of Jaén (UJA) in Aswan (Egypt), in which scientists from the University of Granada (UGR) are participating, researchers have found evidence of the oldest gynaecological treatment on record, performed on a woman who lived in Ancient Egypt some 4,000 years ago and died in 1878–1797 BC.

See Also:

ACI: 6000 air routes in Europe have vanished

Jerusalem Post: The EU must address the “Turkish problem” – Analysis

During the 2017 archaeological dig organised in Qubbet el-Hawa, on the western bank of the River Nile, Andalusian researchers found a vertical shaft dug into the rock in tomb QH34, leading to a burial chamber with ten intact skeletons.

Read more: archaeology news network