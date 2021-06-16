Olympiacos to play against winner of Dinamo Tbilisi-Neftci Baku in Champions League qualifier

June 16, 2021

The Reds will play the first match on July 20-21

Greek champions Olympiacos Piraeus will travel to Georgia or Azerbaijan for the second qualifying round of the Champions League and will face the winner of the match between Dinamo Tbilisi-Neftci Baku.

In the draw that took place in Nyons, France on Wednesday afternoon, the Reds will go up against the winner of the match on their path to securing a spot in the Champions League group stage.

The first game of the second round will be held on July 20-21 and the recurring on the 27-28th of the same month.

