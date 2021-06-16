Pogba, in Ronaldo’s footsteps, removes beer bottle at Euro 2020 press conference (video)

French football superstar Paul Pogba mirrored Cristiano Ronaldo’s Coca-Cola snub by removing a Heineken beer bottle during his press conference.

The Manchester United midfielder, a devout Muslim, moved the beverage from the table in front of him following France’s 1-0 win against Germany on Tuesday night.

The 28-year-old has become the latest star to take a stance against the Euros’ sponsors after Ronaldo removed two bottles of Coca-Cola placed in front of him.

Fans were left disgusted with tournament staff as they suggested the Manchester United midfielder moved the alcohol-free beer bottle due to his faith.

source thesun.co.uk

Paul Pogba, basın toplantısı öncesinde önünde duran bira şişesini kaldırdı.pic.twitter.com/BxnAYsRNGY — Deportes Reports (@DeportesReports) June 16, 2021

