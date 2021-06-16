AC Milan star and his hot partner Greta turn heads in Mykonos (video)

The couple are relaxing on the windy island

A lot of his colleagues might be sweating it out across the European continent for Euro 2020, but AC Milan centre-back Alessio Romagnoli is enjoying his holidays on the Greek island of Mykonos.

The Italian professional footballer is not alone, however, as he is accompanied by his sexy partner Greta on the cosmopolitan island.

The hot companion of the 26-year-old footballer appeared in a red thong on the beach of Paraga, unsettling the beachgoers and attracting quite a few looks of admiration.

The couple was recorded by the camera of Mykonos Live TV on the cosmopolitan beach, naturally zooming in on the beauties of impressive body.