The former teen Australian terror recruiter is now living a new life with her two children as a free woman in Turkey

Melbourne ISIS bride Zehra Duman walked free from a Turkish jail just two months into a seven-year jail sentence, it was revealed today.

And the former teen Australian terror recruiter is now living a new life with her two children as a free woman in Turkey, according to an ABC investigation.

Duman fled her family in Melbourne in 2014 at just 19 to sneak into Syria after being recruited to ISIS by Australian party boy turned jihad extremist, Mahmoud Abdullatif.

She later married him and allegedly masterminded an ISIS social media campaign ordering followers to murder Australians, Britons, and Americans.

She became a key ISIS recruiter, posing with machine guns and on the bonnets of luxury cars stolen by the terrorists as she urged other Westerners to leave civilisation and join the Islamic regime.

After Abdullatif’s death in a US airstrike, she then married two more ISIS fighters in quick succession who each fathered a child with Duman before they too were killed.

more at dailymail.co.uk