PM Mitsotakis gets Covid-19 booster shot

He called on Greeks to do the same

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis received the Covid-19 booster dose at the Mega vaccination centre “Prometheus”.

Mitsotakis urged Greek citizens to do the booster dose, while he also called on those who have not been vaccinated to hurry and book their appointments.

“Let us finally listen to the scientists. Let’s look at the real data. Let us all hurry and get vaccinated in order to further increase the vaccination rates in our country as a whole,” the prime minister stressed.

“I have just completed the 3rd dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, following the instructions of the experts.

And I would ask everyone to do the same, either with regard to the 3rd dose or primarily with regard to those who have not yet been vaccinated. Because now the data are so emphatic that they do not allow any doubt as to the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine.

Nine out of ten of our fellow citizens who are still intubated today are unvaccinated and a very large number of our fellow citizens who lose their lives every day are also unvaccinated.”

After the vaccination, the Prime Minister had a short conversation with the Deputy Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Evangelos Tournas and the Secretary General of Civil Protection Vassilis Papageorgiou, for the preparation in view of the intense weather phenomena that are expected in the coming days.

also read

6.3 earthquake – Videos of the moment the tremor strikes in Crete