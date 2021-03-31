PM Mitsotakis on National Recovery and Resilience Plan: “It is a huge stake we all must win”

PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis is presenting the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NNRP) at the General Secretariat for Information and Communication.

The plan is expected to add 7 points to GDP over a six-year horizon and create an additional 200,000 jobs.

The Plan will be presented by the Deputy Minister of Finance Theodoros Skylakakis, the Deputy Minister in charge of Coordination of Government Work ‘Akis Skertsos, the Secretary-General of Public Investments and NSRF Dimitris Skalkos, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Council of Financial Experts Michalis Argyrou and the Commander of the Special Coordination Service of the Recovery Fund, Nikos Mantzoufas.

“The National Recovery Plan creates a new daily life for all citizens,” Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in his presentation. “It does not only include subsidies and actions, but it signals a breaking with established perceptions that are holding our economy back. It is a real national plan that presses on the priorities of the Pissaridis plan”, the prime minister stressed and added: “Because the directions have been drawn up in Greece and concern Greece. They have been made by Greeks and concern Greeks. The Greek government takes full ownership. It incorporates experience from the pandemic, eliminating established intrinsic problems. The National Plan leads to a fair redistribution of national wealth. The effort that starts today means more jobs, especially for our young people, and a better everyday life for everyone”, noted Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“The National Recovery Plan does not concern one government, it concerns the whole country, it is too big to fit in one party,” the prime minister said, adding: “It is not limited to terms, but extends to decades. It is, therefore, an opportunity to build a broader consensus. But it is primarily a huge stake that we must all win together,” said Kyriakos Mitsotakis, speaking at the presentation of the National Recovery and Sustainability Plan.