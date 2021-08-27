Politician Akis Tsochatzopoulos dies at 82

Akis Tsochatzopoulos, a former minister of the socialist PASOK government in the ’80s, ’90s, and ’00s has died at 82.

He reportedly suffered a heart attack. The doctors tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate him.

The former minister and historical member of PASOK was facing serious health problems and was hospitalised in a private hospital in Kastella.

Akis Tsochatzopoulos was for many years a member of parliament and minister of PASOK with holding continuous portfolios in governments from 1981 to 2004, while in 1996 he ran for the post of prime minister after the resignation of Andreas Papandreou.

On April 11, 2012, he was arrested on charges of money laundering, and on October 7, 2013, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with his sentence later reduced to 19 years. He was released on July 2, 2018, citing health problems.