Popular Italian tourism magazine features Greek island of Tinos

Monthly Italian magazine Inn Viaggio published a multi-page feature on the Greek island of Tinos in its most recent edition, including photographic material and information about the island, recording the diversity of its tourist product, as emphasised in an announcement of the municipality.

The feature was published following a journalistic trip to the island organised by the Italian National Tourism Agency. Inn Viaggio is considered one of the most popular travel magazines in Italy. It is published every month and contains information about various destinations including their attractions, accommodation, gastronomy, and access to them.

The “Muse of the Aegean” enchanted the Italian tourism professionals in the online workshop “Welcome to Greece (Benvenuti in Grecia)” which was also organised by the Italian National Tourism Agency.

The representatives of the municipality had a series of online meetings through the island kiosk at the exhibition, where a virtual character (avatar) could speak in real-time with natural sound to the visitors.

