President of Project Veritas James O’Keefe vows to sue Twitter after he’s permanently banned from platform

He posted a series of embarrassing and damning videos exposing the left-wing activism of CNN

James O’Keefe, president and founder of Project Veritas, was permanently banned from Twitter after he posted a series of embarrassing and damning videos exposing the left-wing activism of CNN.

In an email to O’Keefe, Twitter claimed that the muckraker had violated its rules regarding “fake and misleading accounts” to “manipulate Twitter conversations”.

See Also:

France offering citizens money to buy electric bikes in exchange for old cars

Confrontation between Dendias & Cavusoglu at the press conference

O’Keefe on Telegram denied that he had violated any rules regarding fake accounts, and vowed to sue Twitter for defamation.

Read more: AMGreatness