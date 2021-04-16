President of Project Veritas James O’Keefe vows to sue Twitter after he’s permanently banned from platform

James O’Keefe, president and founder of Project Veritas, was permanently banned from Twitter after he posted a series of embarrassing and damning videos exposing the left-wing activism of CNN.
In an email to O’Keefe, Twitter claimed that the muckraker had violated its rules regarding “fake and misleading accounts” to “manipulate Twitter conversations”.
France offering citizens money to buy electric bikes in exchange for old cars
Confrontation between Dendias & Cavusoglu at the press conference
O’Keefe on Telegram denied that he had violated any rules regarding fake accounts, and vowed to sue Twitter for defamation.
Read more: AMGreatness