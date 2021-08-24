Radiant beauty Iro Loupi is simply fine in her swimsuit…(photo)

Actress Iro Loupi often posts photos from her daily life on Instagram.
The radiant beauty is currently enjoying her vacation on the beautiful island of Kastellorizo and her one-piece photo in a swimsuit received thousands of likes from her fans on Instagram.
In the photo she uploaded to her profile, we can see her posing with a smile, and wearing a strapless green swimsuit and a straw hat.
“I have come to terms with myself, I am close to 50 years old … I say my age, I have lived them, they are mine”, she stated in an earlier interview in March 2021.
