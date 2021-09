Rafale fighters formed the Greek flag over the Acropolis (beautiful photos)

They took part in the “Athens Flying Week” and said goodbye to Greece this morning

The Greek flag over the citadel was formed by Rafale fighter jets.

The two Rafale warplanes and the acrobatic swarm of the French Air Force “Patrouille de France”, which took part in the “Athens Flying Week”, said goodbye to Greece this morning with a flight over Athens.

Around 10.40 they started their flight and the pictures are impressive.