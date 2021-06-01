Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus might be banned from Champions League

They should be scared, said a UEFA official

La Liga president and UEFA Executive Committee member Javier Tebas said on Tuesday that Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus, the three clubs who have not officially resigned from the breakaway European Super League, should be “scared” of the outcome of UEFA’s disciplinary proceedings against them.

Of the dozen clubs to form the new breakaway league outside UEFA’s control, only Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus are still on board. The nine clubs who abandoned the proposal and settled with UEFA are AC Milan, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham, Chelsea, and Manchester City.

Those clubs agreed to UEFA’s terms to forfeit 5% of their prize money from European competitions in the 2022-23 season and pay a combined €15 million ($18.4 million) as a “gesture of goodwill” to benefit children, youth, and grassroots football.

The three remaining clubs could face being banned from the Champions League by Europe’s governing body.

“The ones that have to be scared are Real Madrid and Barcelona,” Tebas said. “I don’t want to imagine a Champions [League] without them but it can happen.

