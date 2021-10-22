Research ship Nautical Geo in plot 1 of the Cyprus EEZ

Research ship Nautical Geo is in plot 1 of the Cyprus EEZ after it departed yesterday from the Larnaca port.

The research ship headed south of Cyprus on plot 1 in the sea area most of which is south of Limassol. Nautical Geo will carry out dredging research after the issuance of relevant NAVTEX by the Republic of Cyprus.

The NAVTEX will be valid from October 21 to 23 and there is so far no update for its renewal for a longer period. The ship Nautical Geo belongs to a company of Italian interests with a Maltese flag and carries out research in the context of the construction of the East Med pipeline financed by the European Union with the participation of Cyprus, Greece, Italy, and Israel.

also read

New sex video leaked showing Turkish-Cypriot politician masturbating (video)

Alitalia flight attendants take off clothes in protest (video)