Russia registers world’s first Coronavirus Vaccine for Animals

Russia claimed to have registered the world’s first coronavirus vaccine for animals, according to state media outlet TASS.
Quoting Konstantin Savenkov, the deputy head of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance, TASS reported that clinical trials of the vaccine, Carnivak-Cov, began in October and included dogs, cats, foxes, Arctic foxes, minks and other animals.
“Carnivak-Cov, a sorbate inactivated vaccine against the coronavirus infection for carnivorous animals, developed by Rosselkhoznadzor’s Federal Center for Animal Health, has been registered in Russia. So far, it is the world’s first and only product for preventing COVID-19 in animals,” Konstantin Savenkov said.
The vaccine is estimated to last at least six months and can “prevent further mutations of the virus,” Savenkov said, according to TASS.
