Russia summons US Ambassador over election interference

Russia summoned U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan on Friday over alleged interference by the United States in an election, Russian agencies TASS and RIA reported, quoting a diplomatic source.

Russian news agencies reported earlier that Sullivan had been summoned over an issue with accreditations for Russian journalists working in the United States.

The Russian agencies do not mention for which elections the discussion took place. Russia will hold parliamentary elections next week.

According to TASS, Sullivan remained at the Foreign Ministry for 20 minutes and left without making any statements to the media.