Photo of 34-year-old ISIS suspect arrested in Athens holding a Kalashnikov surfaces (photo)

He has been charged with being a member of ISIS

A photo showing a 34-year-old Iraqi man, who was charged by a Greek prosecutor with being a member of the Islamic terrorist organisation ISIS, has surfaced.

As can be seen in the picture, the 34-year-old Iraqi suspect, arrested in the centre of Athens on Monday, is brandishing a Kalashnikov next to other members of the organisation in front of a tank.

On Tuesday, shortly after 12pm, he was taken before the Athens Prosecutor escorted by members of Police Officers of the Counter-Terrorism Unit.

The 34-year-old will present his defence on Thursday morning before the special investigator and, as reports say he has allegedly admitted his participation in the Islamic terrorist group.

The suspect has lost his left leg after a serious injury. As he explained he was hospitalised in two hospitals and failed to avoid mutilation.

The man had entered Greece through Lesvos and later settled in Athens where he found work at a Pakistani shop.

He had lodged two applications for asylum which were both rejected by the Administrative Court.