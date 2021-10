The Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence voted in favour of the Greek-French defence treaty on Tuesday night. The agreement was passed with the votes of the members of New Democracy (ND), KINAL, and the Hellenic Solution, while SYRIZA, KKE, and Mera25 voted against the deal, which is scheduled to be ratified in the Greek Parliament Plenary session on Thursday, October 7th.

