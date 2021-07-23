The fastest train ever (600 km/ph) debuts in China (video)

A maglev bullet train that can reach speeds of 600 kilometers per hour (373 miles per hour) has made its debut in Qingdao, China.

Developed by the state-owned China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation, it’s considered the world’s fastest train.

“Maglev” is an abbreviation of “magnetic levitation.” The train appears to be “floating” thanks to an electromagnetic force that sends it gliding above the tracks.

Liang Jianying, deputy general manager and chief engineer of CRRC Sifang, told Chinese state media that in addition to its speed, the train emits low levels of noise pollution and requires less maintenance than other high-speed trains.

Today, the China’s homemade maglev train rolled off the assembly line in Qingdao.Maybe five years later, we can take the commercial version of it. pic.twitter.com/cuywEgHYLW — Sharing travel (@lsjngs) July 20, 2021

source cnn.com

