The Greek Freak celebrates wife’s birthday (photo)

The wife of Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrated her birthday yesterday, September 17, and the Greek Freak did not fail to wish her well in public through social media.

Mariah Riddlesprigger turned 29 and celebrated the day with Giannis.

The NBA star posted some photos from their night out on his personal Twitter account, wishing Mariah a happy birthday.

The snapshots he posted show the cake he bought for his beloved, which carries a tender message: Happy birthday my love 😍 may your dreams come true

@mariahdanae15

The couple is going through one of the happiest periods of their lives since in addition to the championship that the basketball player won in the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks, they recently welcomed their second son.