The Most Anticipated Apple Products (infographic)

The annual build-up of anticipation, speculation, and leaks in the Apple world comes to a head today as the company holds its launch event where the latest iterations of the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods are expected to be revealed – and perhaps ‘one more thing’ if Apple fans are lucky.

At the top of the hype list, according to an online survey by 9to5Mac, is the Apple Watch Series 7. As noted by the source, this is “the product that is probably going to change the most” adding: “Apple is likely to introduce the next-generation Apple Watch with flat-edge design and new sizes: 41mm and 45mm.”

The buzz around products other than the company’s cash cow the iPhone is a sign of how Apple has diversified its appeal in recent years. As we covered around the time of the iPhone 12 launch, interest in the latest Apple smartphone peaked when the iPhone 5 was released and has since waned quite significantly – at least according to Google Search trends. Nevetheless, the 13 is still the most exciting product for 36 percent of the respondents to this survey.

