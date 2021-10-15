Europe will cease to exist, says Erdogan’s son Bilal (video)

The leaders in the West are all ridiculous, he said

“Europe will cease to exist,” said Bilal Erdogan, the son of the Turkish president, speaking to supporters of the ruling AKP party.

In a video released by Turkish journalist Abdullah Bozkurt, who is living in self-imposed exile in Sweden, the son of Tayyip Erdogan, is heard saying: “There is no one in Europe who deserves to be called a leader. They are all ridiculous. Even America is experiencing great difficulties and is tackling serious issues. The Turkish President’s son Bilal Erdogan predicts Europe’s future is dark and it will cease to exist soon.”

Like father, like son. Turkey’s Islamist elite are ideologically committed to the destruction of the West. Turkish President’son Bilal Erdogan predicts Europe’s future is dark and it will cease to exist soon. pic.twitter.com/N39TT3Xa8d — Abdullah Bozkurt (@abdbozkurt) October 15, 2021

