Fully vaccinated allowed entry into US from November 8

Travellers who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 will be able to enter the United States without restrictions from November 8, according to a White House official.

The purpose of the decision is to facilitate those who have been unable to see their families due to the special measures in force for the pandemic.

Foreign travellers will need to prove that they have received both doses of the vaccine before traveling to the United States.

Until a few days ago, it was not clear when the air travel restrictions would be completely lifted. Last month, Biden’s staff announced that they would implement a new system under which fully vaccinated people would have to undergo a negative coronavirus test to travel to the United States in early November.

Earlier this week, government officials said those fully vaccinated wishing to come to America from Mexico or Canada would be able to do so, without restrictions such as quarantine.

The revised U.S. travel directive, however, requires that unvaccinated people be subject to restrictions.

Vaccination certificates must also be presented by truck drivers as well as students crossing the US border.

Foreigners arriving in the US need to show a green pass and a negative coronavirus test within three days of entering the country.

Unvaccinated Americans coming from abroad will be required to take a negative test one day before returning home and also show that they have obtained a test to be tested immediately upon arrival in the US.

