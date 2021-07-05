Thessaloniki turns into Miami in Banderas’s new movie “The Enforcer” (video-photos)

The shooting of Antonio Banderas’ new film “The Enforcer” continued uninterrupted over the weekend in Thessaloniki. On Sunday, shortly after 3 pm, the Spanish star arrived on the street of the National Defence in a black jeep for the shooting of a scene.

Early in the morning, all the necessary preparations had been made, so that everything was are ready by the time the famous actor arrived at the spot to start the scene.

American flags flying on buildings, vehicles, license plates, and live palm trees, along with other flora, transformed the second largest city in Greece into Miami and everything was ready for shooting.

All the supporting actors, in the appropriate attire, completed the whole atmosphere in downtown Thessaloniki, giving off a sense of Florida.

As seen in the video of ThessToday.gr, Antonio Banderas descends from the steps of the art gallery holding a painting and crosses the street puzzled, in order to reach the imposing barracuda which is parked opposite him. A man in a white T-shirt approaches him, the protagonist ignores him and as he crosses the street, a taxi goes to step on him but manages to stop at the right moment.

Then the Spanish actor, continuing his course and getting into the car in the driver’s seat, tries to push it forward, but in vain. He looks indignant and realises that there is a problem.

The on-location shooting is expected to give a boost to the economy of Thessaloniki.

A noir thriller set in Miami, the film follows an enforcer who discovers his femme fatale boss has branched out into cybersex trafficking, putting a young runaway he’s befriended at risk. He sacrifices everything to save the young girl from the deadly organization he’s spent his life building.

Directed by Richard Hughes (Found) and written by W. Peter Iliff (Point Break), the film is produced by Rob Van Norden, Yariv Lerner, Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger, and Les Weldon of Millennium Media and Natalie Burn of Born to Burn Films. Executive producers for Millennium Media Avi Lerner, Boaz Davidson, and Trevor Short.