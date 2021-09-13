This is the MRAP, the ‘iron giant’ of the Greek Counter-Terrorism Unit police (video)

It is a military combat vehicle turned into urban police one

The vehicle of the Hellenic Police of the Special Suppression Counter-Terrorism Unit (Ε.Κ.Α.Μ.), the MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) Typhoon was presented to the public at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF).

The iron ‘giant’ with 6,650 mm length, 2,434 mm width, 2,750 mm height, and weight 12.5 tons with its plated armour, crystals, and tires made to protect its passengers.

Under the hood (?) There is a 6.7 diesel engine with 300 hp and 970 Nm of torque, while the transmission is on all four wheels.

The climbing ability is at 60% uphill and 30% sideways. It can pass 1.5 meters of water and move at a maximum hourly speed of 125 km, with a range of 1,000 km (it has two oil tanks of 450 and 150 liters).

The Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) family of vehicles provides crews with highly survivable multimission platforms capable of mitigating improvised explosive devices, rocket-propelled grenades, explosively formed penetrators, underbody mines, and small arms fire threats.

MRAP provides forces with protected mobility and mounted firepower to perform Wide Area Security while countering threats employing asymmetric tactics. They provide a rapid motorization capability for Brigade Combat Teams as the mission transitions from decisive operations to stability or perform rear-area security during decisive operations. Payloads: In the 4,000-pound range

Engine: 370-375 horsepower

Operational range: 300-370 miles