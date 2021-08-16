This is the Marina Tower in Ellinikon: The first “green” skyscraper in Greece (video-photos)

Lamda Development, inaugurated on July a new way of communication, made the first online update on the emblematic work of Ellinikon.

Specifically, the presentation of the architectural plans of Marina Tower, the first “green” skyscraper in Greece.

The skyscraper that will be built in the area of the marina of Agios Kosmas will be the tallest building in Greece, but also the tallest “green” seaside skyscraper in the Mediterranean.

Top architectural aesthetics, innovative design, “green”, water, light and unobstructed sea views are the main features of this emblematic building, which will include our country in the world architectural and tourist map.

The internationally renowned architectural firm Foster + Partners, which has vast experience in the design of tall buildings worldwide, signs its study and design.



