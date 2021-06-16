Tragic blunder & incredible own goal by the Haitian goalkeeper (video)

In a game of the national team of Haiti against Canada for the qualifiers of the 2022 World Cup, Jose Doverger made a tragic mistake!

After receiving a pass from his teammate Lafrans, he lost control of the ball and when he ran to kick the ball away before crossing the goal line, he inadvertently touched it, causing it to roll into the net of his home.

Thus, Doverger went down in history for one of the worst own goals. His team suffered a 3-0 defeat but no one will remember the result but the blunder of the Haitian goalkeeper.

GOAL 🇨🇦 Oh no. 😫 One of the worst concessions in goalkeeping history, and #CanMNT take a 1-0 lead over Haiti

