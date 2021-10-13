Tsitsipas beat Fognini to move into 4th rnd at Indian Wells Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas was pushed all the way by Italy’s Fabio Fognini but held on for a 2-6 6-3 6-4 win to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Tsitsipas, the second seed in this Masters 1000 event, struggled in the first set but was ultimately able to rely on his service game to get across the line, picking up 10 aces to just one for Fognini.

Words were exchanged between the players at the end of the game, with Fognini not impressed by what he believed to be tactical exchanges between Tsitsipas and his father during the match.

source tennis365.com