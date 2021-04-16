TUI Russia: 300,000 tourists estimated to visit Greece if conditions permit

TUI Russia estimates 300,000 Russian tourists will visit Greece this year provided the season opens on May 14 and the two countries decide to resume flights.

CEO of TUI Russia Taras Demura made the statements during a meeting he had with the Minister of Tourism Haris Theocharis.

Mr. Demura said that if conditions are favourable TUI Russia will start charter flights to Crete from Moscow and Yekaterinburg, as well as to Corfu from Moscow, Rostov, and Kazan.

In addition, TUI is ready to offer trips and excursions to Athens, Halkidiki, Peloponnese, Zakynthos, and Santorini, based on regular flights.

The TUI official expressed the hope that after Mr. Theocharis’ visit, both in Russia and in Greece, all the necessary decisions will be taken to open the flights between the two countries smoothly.

Theocharis in an interview on the website of the Russian tour operator stated that there are plans to repeat not only the regular but also the charter flights of Greece with Russia.

source tornosnews.gr