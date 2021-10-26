Warning – National Bank of Greece (NBG) customers DO NOT respond to following e-mail

Do not give any passwords or personal information

Customers with a baning account at the National Bank of Greece (NBG) should avoid giving any personal information (passwords etc) to a scam e-mail purporting to be from the bank. It is a phishing scam asking customers with an account at the National Bank of Greece (NBG) to fill in a pop-up window so that they can continue using the bank’s online services.

The URL of the popup window appears to be from Brazil.

Dear customer,

Our security system has been updated to improve online transaction security, all our customers need to sign up for our new secure measures.

If you do not register, the following options will be blocked:

– Electronic banking transfer.

– POS payment by card.

– Mobile application transactions.

Follow these steps to subscribe to our online features:

register now

Please reply to this email if you have any questions

Best Regards,

© mynbg@eus.ngb.gr

The Greek mail is as follows: