World War II Nazi Enigma Code Machine recovered from Baltic Sea

According to a report in The Guardian, a team of World Wildlife Fund divers looking for abandoned fishing nets in the Bay of Gelting found a Nazi Enigma encryption machine resting on the seafloor.

Naval historian Jann Witt of the German Naval Association thinks the machine, which has three rotors, was tossed into the sea from a German warship toward the end of World War II since U-boats were usually equipped with more complex four-rotor machines for sending and receiving secret messages.

Ulf Ickerodt of the local state archaeological office said desalination and restoration of the machine would take about a year, after which the Enigma will go on display at Schleswig-Holstein’s state archaeology museum.

Source: archaeology.org

