The flow of refugees and illegal migrants into Greece is continuing, as 135 more arrived in the northern Aegean Greek islands over the past 2 days. Lesvos saw 54 refugees land on its shores, while 41 and 40 reached Samos and Chios, respectively. Accoreding to the updated report by the northern Aegean police force, there are currently 9,171 refugees hosted in organised camps on the three islands, with the majority of them (3,938) being on the island of Lesvos.